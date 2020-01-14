Process of police officer: Nurse remembers the sound of bones from the arrest of the man in the hospital

Const. Travis Buckle leaves the London courthouse during a break on the opening day of his attack that causes a personal injury trial. The Special Investigations Unit has accused Buckle, 26, of an arrest injury to a man at Victoria Hospital on 10 February 2019. (DALE CARRUTHERS, The London Free Press)

A London emergency nurse told a court on Tuesday that she thought that a patient who had been taken to the ground during an arrest might have died from the impact of “bone cracking.”

Nurse Barb Takacs recorded it on day 2 of the trial for Const. Travis Buckle, 26, accused of mistreatment that causes physical injury in the arrest of Dale Delany on February 10, 2019.

“It’s something I won’t forget, a very hard grinding bone,” Takacs said about the sound of Delany’s head that hit the floor during the takedown that knocked him out.

An intoxicated Delany was walking around an area in the emergency department of Victoria Hospital after he was treated when Buckle approached him and said he was arrested, Takacs told the court.

“Then I saw the officer grabbing him by the right arm and waving,” Takacs said, rushing to Delany after he hit the ground.

“I just went over him to see if he was alive,” she said, adding that the incident made her “very upset.”

Delany, then 54, was brought to the doorstep by two men with blood on his face. A police officer guarding a prisoner at the hospital, named Buckle to arrest Delany after finding that he had two outstanding arrest warrants, was told to the court.

Dr. Andrew Jones testified that Delany entered the hospital with several small scrapes on his face that did not require stitches. Nurses applied bandages to the wounds.

“That was the only treatment he needed,” said Jones, who described Delany as “alert” and “somewhat intoxicated.”

Jones did not see Buckle Delany knock down, but said a loud noise, and the following commotion brought him to the scene of the fight, where Delany lay with blood down and at least one tooth on the floor.

“He was unconscious then. We tried to wake him up, but he didn’t respond, so we called a stretcher, “Jones said.

Delany, who will not testify because he cannot be found, has several fractures in his face and several broken teeth, one of which had to be extracted by a dentist.

Buckle, a five-year-old police veteran, has been assigned to administrative duties since the Ontario Police Watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), sued him on March 26, 2019.

Two more nurses are expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.

The three-day trial is scheduled for Wednesday.

dcarruthers@postmedia.com