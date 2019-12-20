Procedures for three linked to the hammer killing of 2017 are rescheduled – The Reporter

Loading...

Three people related to a hammer murder in 2017 in the city of Suisun return to Solano County Superior Court next month to reschedule the legal proceedings in the case.

Amarjit Singh, 65; Surjit Kaur, 69; and Megh Singh Chouhan, 29; He appeared earlier this month in the courtroom of Judge John B. Ellis in the Justice Hall in Fairfield, in connection with a crime that investigators believe was committed by Singh, who allegedly used a hammer to fatally hit his daughter-in-law .

Ellis ordered everyone to return at the same time and date: 1:30 p.m. January 15

Singh returns for a preparation conference and a trial, while Kaur and Singh Chouhan return for a preparation conference, a trial and a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Accused in late June by a grand jury and prosecuted for the second time in the case, Singh pleaded not guilty to a new charge of first-degree murder. At the same time, Ellis delayed reading charges for Kaur and Chouhan, but court records now indicate that their cases are on the same path as Singh's.

Singh's public defense attorney, Max Fuentes, said the original murder charge, which was over two years old, was dismissed so that his client was not charged with the same crime in two separate cases. The new charge presented in June was based on the same evidence, he said.

Kaur is represented by Suisun City Attorney Leslie Prince Singh Chouhan by Alternate Public Defender Sean Swartz.

Shortly after being questioned extensively about the crime, Singh confessed, according to police records. However, Fuentes, at a later hearing, successfully argued to suppress the confession. It cannot be used at trial and Ellis ruled that it is binding on the new case.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams announced earlier this year the indictment of Singh, Kaur and Chouhan, accusing them together: Singh with the same previous felony; Kaur also with first degree murder; and Chouhan with being an accessory after the fact. They were arrested after the indictment was returned, the charges related to the murder case against Singh, who, on March 7, 2017, allegedly used a hammer to kill 29-year-old Shameena Bibi. He was arrested the same day.

Chouhan has emerged from custody, and the court established a bail of $ 2 million for Singh and Kaur, who remain in the Solano County jail.

A press release announcing the accusations did not include details of Kaur and Chouhan's alleged involvement in the crime.

The Suisun City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Deputy District Attorney of Solano County, Bill Ainsworth, leads the prosecution.

Bibi was found dead in her garage in the 800 block of Blue Bill Way, one she shared with her husband, in-laws and son, who was 2 years old at the time. According to court records, she had moved away from a conversation with Singh that involved her son and entered the garage. Singh later joined her there, and, at some point, became enraged, hitting Bibi several times on the head with a hammer, killing her.

Singh was interviewed by the researchers for more than two hours later, with the help of a Punjabi translator. He reportedly confessed to the murder.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Singh and Kaur face 25 years of life imprisonment. Chouhan, if convicted of the accessory charge, may face at least one year in the county jail.

Contact reporter Richard Bammer at (707) 453-8164.