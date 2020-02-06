Problems with the wellness guidelines, problems with the Super ShowDown ticket

Complications related to Andrades WWE wellness exposure

WWE US Champion Andrade has been lucky lately. However, part of it ended when it was identified by the WWE Wellness Policy.

But it couldn’t be what it seems.

Andrade, born Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, was hit with a 30-day ban at the end of January. He was “injured” by Humberto Carrillo on RAW in order to put him out of television through the lock.

While many believed it was a forbidden substance for which Andrade was cited, this might not be the case. Hugo Savinovich says there’s a lot more to the story.

“The situation with Andrade bothers me a lot because I was one of those people who supported him 100 percent,” Savinovich wrote on Facebook. “His reputation, his professionalism and his family. While studying this case, I found out a few things.

“Company wrestlers have a lot more information about how drug tests work. WWE wrestlers have commented on this situation in the locker room, a world where you will hear everything. Andrade, I dare say publicly, I understand, it is innocent. “

Savinovich indicated that Andrade was unable to take the test when he was ordered, which, at least in the eyes of WWE officials, would result in a failed drug test.

Andrade was not deprived of the US title, which is his first major title since his NXT championship. In the meantime, he proposed to fellow campaigner Charlotte Flair to get married on New Year’s Eve. They have not set a date at the moment.

WWE fans do not receive information about Super Showdown tickets for Saudi Arabia

Middle Eastern fans looking for tickets to the WWE Super ShowDown event are having trouble. In a few weeks, the ticket information was blank.

The event will take place on February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth event in the 10-year WWE partnership to support Saudi Arabia in 2030.

According to Wrestling Club, a WWE news source from the Middle East, there is no ticket information for the event. Neither was it announced when they would go on sale or at what prices.

Of course, the WWE deal with Saudi Arabia has always been controversial. First of all, women were not allowed to participate. However, this changed at the last event. In addition, many superstars fear for their lives abroad due to growing tensions with the United States and the Middle East. In summary, it will be interesting to do the trip abroad.

Despite the ticket sales issues, two games have been confirmed. At the event, WWE champion Brock Lesnar will defend against Ricochet and The New Day will face his SmackDown Day titles against John Morrison and The Miz. Hulk Hogan is expected to perform during the event. In short, the card is still pretty slim.

