Problem and remedy session held to discuss the ultimate report of the Spencer Dam failure in northern Nebraska

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) — In March of 2019, the Spencer Dam in northern Nebraska unsuccessful, resulting in the death of one particular guy who lived downstream.

The Spencer Dam Impartial Investigation Panel launched a last report on the failure of the dam, and on Thursday the Affiliation of Condition Dam Protection Officials held a Q&A session on the report.

Mark Baker, the experienced engineer who was the group leader of the panel, reported in the course of the night of the ice jam, there was very little the operators could have performed to preserve the dam.

“It only will take a variety of ice pieces to appear jointly in entrance of the gates to block the spillway. So at the time that blockage happened, and the flood and ice operate were so massive, that reservoir speedily failed and started spilling about the dike. The operators were being diligent, and did everything they could to open the gates.” stated Baker.

But Baker said there had been still factors that contributed to the failure.

In accordance to the report, regulators have been not aware the dam failed beneath stress from ice in 1935, and was harmed by ice in 1960 and 1966, and that awareness could have assisted.

“There tends to be engineers that get asked to assessment the protection of the dam. They are inclined to go out to look at the dam, do inspections. See how the dam seems, glimpse for seepage, those people varieties of factors. But what we learned by means of Oroville and Spencer is these histories convey to a amazing story, and they highlight the vulnerability of the dam.” stated Baker.

Baker mentioned that absence of understanding was aspect of the problem.

“A single piece of the puzzle that contributed to the failure was that maintenance was staying done for typical dam actions. But no just one was asking the concern about ice runs. How is the dam going to carry out in the spring when the ice comes down the river?” explained Baker.

Baker reported the report is currently obtaining a good deal of interest in the dam sector, because there is a great deal to understand from this function in buy to reduce something like this from occurring again.