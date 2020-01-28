Probe of the Kobe Bryant Crash will investigate whether Fog played a role

While the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight other people on Sunday morning is just beginning, a likely focus of attention will be the fog that limits visibility in the Los Angeles area. On the way from Orange County to Bryant’s youth basketball academy in Thousand Oaks, pilot Ara Zobayan received permission from air traffic control to fly despite limited visibility. After about 40 minutes in the air, the Sikorsky S-76B collapsed steeply and crashed onto a hill in Calabasas, killing everyone on board.

To use the language, Zobayan operated according to what the Federal Aviation Administration calls “special visual flight rules.” Usually helicopter pilots fly under visual flight rules, navigate and continue to view their environment horizontally. In bad weather, people with the right certification can fly under instrument flight rules, depending on their altimeter, air speed indicator and other dashboard tools.

Special visual flight rules combine the two: if you go through an area that enforces instrument rules, but are on your way to an area under visual rules, you can ask to continue flying under visual rules as long as you are free of clouds. It is quite common, but only permitted for pilots who are certified to fly under instrument rules, in helicopters with the necessary instruments. Pilots sometimes use the special visual flight rules to avoid the hassle of submitting detailed plans prior to take-off required on flights under instrument control.

Visibility is of vital importance for helicopters, partly because they spend more time than aircraft with a fixed wing at relatively low altitudes. Pilots have access to detailed maps with the locations of power lines, hilly terrains and other obstacles, most of which are available on portable tablets. But under instrument conditions, they would not use it to navigate at any time, says Dave Whitcomb, a former commercial helicopter pilot. Instead, they would ensure that they fly way above all dangers.

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter with Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others crashed on a hill in Calabasas, California, killing them all on board.

Photo: Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Flying without a view of the ground or other landmarks can quickly become dangerous, says Whitcomb, because helicopters are not inherently stable. Just staying on level and on course requires four controls at the same time, with your hands and feet, and keeping track of how each entry affects all others. If you lose sight of where you are and do not use your instruments correctly, you may not realize that you are running, or dropping, or even upside down. “You become disorientated within a few seconds,” says Whitcomb.

