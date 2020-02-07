Probe: No engine failure in Bryant helicopter crash | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The helicopter instrument panel was destroyed during the crash and most of the devices were relocated, according to the NTSB investigation update. The flight controllers were broken and suffered fire damage.

Researchers believe that since a tree branch was cut at the crash site, it seems as if the engines were working and rotors were running at the time of impact.

Friday’s report was purely informative and offered no findings about the cause of the crash. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the death of the victims by a bone trauma is ruled as an accident.

Ara Zobayan was the main pilot of Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The most recent flight evaluation of the 50-year-old pilot included training on unintentional flying in inclement weather. It was about how to recover if the nose of the plane is too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter leans heavily to one side. The pilot achieved satisfactory figures in the review that took place in May 2018.

The dead shake Los Angeles and the sports world, with memorials about the city and tribute to the Super Bowl and other games. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. The arena is where Bryant played most of his two-decade for the Los Angeles Lakers and the date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 sweater he was wearing and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration requires it only for air ambulances. The American senator Dianne Feinstein and the American rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian democrats, have called on the FAA to make the devices mandatory after the tragedy.

It is not clear whether the warning system would have prevented the crash. The helicopter also did not have to have a black box.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The crash also killed Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

__

Associated Press Writers John Antczak in Los Angeles and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press