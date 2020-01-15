On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at about 1:00 AM, the police received a call to stay near Bridge Street East and MacDonald Avenue. The resident reported that a man from behind had opened a rear window and was startled by the homeowner and fled the area. The police arrived on site within a few minutes and began searching the area.

At about 1:20 am the police received a second phone call from a homeowner near Montgomery Boulevard and Edward Street, not far from the first phone call. The homeowner at this location reported that a man had called at the back door. The homeowner did not recognize the male and the male fled the area. The police discovered that a screen had also been removed from a window of the house.

The area has been searched by the police and no suspect has been found.

At approximately 3:34 PM, the police were called to the area of ​​Hastings Drive and Dundas Street East because a homeowner in her home was awakened by a man. The male fled on foot when confronted by the homeowner. Items not released were stolen by the suspect. There were no injuries.

The Belleville police with the help of the K-9 unit of the Ontario provincial police have searched the area with negative results. Belleville Police Forensics Officers collected evidence in each of the three scenes and the investigation continues.

The suspect is described as;

-white, 18-20 years old, between 5’10 “-6” long with a thin build and was shaved clean

– the suspect was wearing a toque style, baggy orange or brown canvas jacket and gray pants

The police would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have video surveillance at their homes or businesses in the area where these incidents took place. Anyone with information or video regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SUBMITTED BY BELLEVILLE POLICE

.