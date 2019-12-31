Pro wrestlers who had an amazing 2019

Loading...

8 Great is our highly original Listicle series, where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive, and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever helps us enjoy wrestling in a given week is what this feature is about.

After I released a little negative into the wrestling world with my graduation yesterday, I wanted to finish 2019 with a look at some wrestlers who had a very good year. Of course, like everything we write here, this list is subjective. It is also incomplete as our format only has eight slots. Competitors who haven't quite made the final cut include boundless Keith Lee, the extraordinary MJF, the reborn and baptized Jon Moxley. I also admit that there is no one on this list who mainly works in Japan as this is not my area of ​​expertise (you have to ask Emily Pratt). I look forward to seeing your own tips in the comments (and yes, you can also tell me why my tips are wrong if you have to).

But here are first eight Wrestlers who had one Big 2019:

Kevin Owens

God bless the man who got Shane McMahon off WWE television. Seriously, Kevin Owens has grown from grumpy sales to one of WWE's best baby faces and the development felt organic at every step. Unlike someone like his current nemesis Seth Rollins, who wanted to present himself as a rich superhero before his last heel game, KO acts like a man of the people, and that's something wrestling needs.

After WWE had been unwilling to sign Owens for a few years, he came to in 2019 and it was great. From the first moment he grabbed a microphone and called Shane out for the worst, KO became the hero WWE needed. With Seth's heel twist, Kevin reached a top position at Raw, and he comfortably took that position. As a family man with a working-class stance, he's a classic wrestling hero, but there's nothing regressive or "relapsing" about him either. He's just a great worker with average looks and unmatched mic skills and he can finally show what he can do.

Tessa Blanchard

Tessa started the year as a bad guy in impact wrestling and the truth is that she hasn't changed that much. She's still a bit cocky, a little privileged, and not exactly slow with anger. But when her focus shifted from the Knockouts Championship to the Impact World Championship, she was in the position of an outsider, which she is not used to. As a character and actress, she has taken up this challenge. She will be the first woman to compete against a man for a World Cup in a PPV main event in 2020, and there's every reason to believe she could win. At the age of 24, she only started making history, and 2019 was the year when it became clear how far she could go.

Chris Jericho

Who would have thought that a WWE legend against 50 would be on such a list in 2019? When he became AEW's opening master, there were a lot of people who contested his age and the fact that he was an ex-WWE star. I claim that these people shouldn't pay attention to the great work Jericho is doing these days. He had a stupid phrase for champagne so they are now selling champagne with his face on it. When he lost the AEW World Championship belt at a moment that had to be personally embarrassing, he turned it into an angle that was as fast as you thought it was planned to be. Sure, his in-ring work is no longer what it used to be (although, fairly, most others' in-ring work wasn't what Chris Jericho used to be), but what he now does for the egomaniacal rock- n does -roll papa his character has become. He drew attention to AEW and helped other people in this company get over it. Even if he's not your favorite guy at the moment, or if he never was, you have to admit that he's had a hell of a good year.

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley started as the first NXT UK women's winner in 2019, but lost that title to Toni Storm in January. She stayed at NXT UK for a while, but then crossed the pond and became a regular at NXT Domestic just in time to become an American show in October. With her unique, boastful charisma, which differs from the norm of wrestlers, not to mention her intimidating physique and punk rock style, she is a personality and a performer who develops into a beloved baby face without ever giving the impression of one to be particularly nice or humble person. And only this month she becomes the NXT female winner and finally dethrones the dominant Shayna Baszler. Their match was great, but more than that, it felt right. After Baszler's long reign, Ripley was the one who could beat her and we all cheered when she did.

Darby Allin

Some have complained that AEW didn't do a great job building new stars, and I generally don't think they are completely wrong. However, Darby Allin is an exception. Since debuting a draw against Cody at Fyter Fest, Allin has grown from an indie wrestler that most fans hadn't heard of to a clear youngster. He hasn't won that many victories yet, but he's earned the reputation of a brave child who won't stay down. He will be 23 next week so that he has enough time to become a champion. Until then, he overcomes it by doing skateboarding tricks on the boys' backs and being the young lion who takes on any challenge because he doesn't fear anything. As a young upstart in a young upstart company, there are much worse places where he could be.

Kofi Kingston

I know, I know, the first conversation everyone wants to have right now is about Kofi's unfortunate loss to Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds. However, this did not happen until October, and the number of people who got angry and rightly said that Kofi deserved it is proof of the year he had lived until then. It also happened organically, which is all too rare in the WWE. He stood up for an injured Mustafa Ali and won an opportunity no one thought would be given a chance at this point in his career. Then when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, it was one of the most exciting and uplifting moments in years, probably since his opponent in that match, Daniel Bryan, had a similar win at WrestleMania 30. Kofi Kingston has already been exemplary The past few years he has been working on New Day, but 2019 has shown that he can reach even higher heights and he never seemed out of place when he was up there.

Cody Rhodes

This is the one that I expect will drive some people crazy. Cody started his own company with his friends, booked himself as a top man in this company, and hired people who previously interviewed his father to ask him about his own accomplishments. If you say he's a bit full of himself, I wouldn't disagree. But also? Cody did it. Together with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks, he made AEW possible, and that's no small feat. He also used his position to build younger people like Darby Allin and MJF. He had great matches and great promos. He showed that there are ways outside of the WWE monopoly, and whatever the future holds for AEW is a big deal.

Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan has not yet become a top star in impact, but she is on a solid path. If she doesn't make it, she'll likely go away to become a bigger star somewhere else. In Impact, she not only did solid midcard work, but also wrestled under the name Fire for WOW. She and Adrenaline (aka Diamante) became the new WOW Tag Team Champions in a tournament that reintroduced these titles. Oh yes, and she came out queer this year, revealing that she and Diamante are in a real relationship. As a wrestler who is on TV but not in the WWE, Kiera is uniquely positioned to promote LGBTQ rights in general and LGBTQ representation in wrestling in particular. She had 2019 like no other artist and I can't wait to see what she does in 2020.

