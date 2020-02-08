Pro-Trump trolls flooded the Iowa Caucus telephone lines

The week started with the caucuses in Iowa, which went so badly in so many ways! We will talk about a few below, but the most important thing is that adding non-acquired technology to the voting process – or something – rarely makes things better. Other states, note! Nevada and New Hampshire have already done that. It’s a start.

In another unwanted technological evolution, ransomware has begun to focus on industrial control systems that are bad for critical infrastructure. And errors in a commonly used Cisco protocol have endangered millions of telephones, routers and network switches in the workplace.

On the lighter side of hacking – well, it’s all relative – artist Simon Weckert fooled Google Maps by thinking there was a traffic jam in Berlin by dragging around 99 smartphones in a small red car. It is a nice visual, but it comes with an important message about how technology forms the human experience. The secure internet company Dashlane also has a message; it went up for a reported $ 5.6 million Super Bowl ad, indicating that the password management wars have arrived. Everyone wins!

That’s less than Facebook paid out last year in bug bounties, but at least the incentive helped to catch a bug that yielded the data of 9.5 million users. And now that Trump has the Mueller investigation and the accusation both in the rear-view mirror, there is little left to stop him from participating in the kind of activities that have incited them in the first place.

OK, back to Iowa. The problems with the app were bad enough, but district captains also had hours of waiting when trying to get the results. Part of that is due to understaffing and people calling with legitimate complaints about the app itself. But the phone number that Iowa Democratic officials used to receive results also appeared online. As NBC News reported this week, it means that pro-Trump trolls from 4Chan and other bulletin boards could launch campaigns to disrupt the work. Except for more organized chaos during the election season, because clearly nothing has been learned since 2016.

Another one in Iowa, sorry, it really was such a mess. Motherboard did the work of yeoman this week and not only got screenshots from the IowaReporterApp installation in the heart of this mess, but published the full APK file. Experts who reviewed the code did not experience a shortage of errors, which was already clear from the performance, but it is still nice to see exactly what went wrong.

If you used Google Takeout to request backups of your Google Photos over the course of a few days last November, the search giant may have inadvertently shared some of your videos with a stranger. Google suggests that you delete the export attempt and try again. And if someone else’s videos have unexpectedly ended up in your archive, aren’t you watching?

Ah, the smart house. Makes life easier, right? Instead of turning on your lights with a switch, you can use an app! Except for the endless parade of security issues. Latest newcomer: Philips Hue lamps, which had a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to use the IoT component as a springboard to jump to the rest of the network. The error has since been corrected, but as always, think carefully before connecting anything to the Internet. (What not to describe this further, but hello Iowa.)

Wacom tablets keep track of which apps you use. That’s the story. But take a moment to read the research that Robert Heaton brought to that conclusion, and remember that you might sign more than you think when you click “accept” in that privacy policy.

