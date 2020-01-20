Thousands of gun rights activists from across the country peacefully gathered at the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest against democratic governance’s plans to pass arms legislation, which has become a focal point in the national debate on gun violence.

The size of the crowd and the expected involvement of white supremacists and marginalized militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017. But the rally ended uneventfully around lunchtime, and the mood was largely festive. The visitors sang “USA!” And waved signs denouncing the democratic governor Ralph Northam.

Many protesters chose not to enter the designated assembly area where Northam had temporarily suspended a gun, and instead packed the surrounding streets. Many were wearing tactical equipment and military-style camouflage and rifles as they fired at the speakers.

“I love it. It’s like the Super Bowl for the second change here,” said PJ Hudson, a Richmond truck driver who carried an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square. He was one of the few African-American rallyers in the crowd, which were mostly white and male, and was frequently stopped and asked to pose for photos with his “Black Guns Matter” sweatshirt.

The authorities said there were no reports of arrests or injuries until 1:40 p.m.

Despite the freezing temperatures, thousands of Richmond protesters came out to send a message to lawmakers, they said.

“The government does not rule us, we run the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia who brought a white flag with the image of a rifle labeled “Come and take it.” ‘

Northam was a particular focus of the demonstrators’ anger. A poster showed his face over Adolf Hitler’s body.

However, democratic lawmakers said the rally would not affect their plans to adopt weapon control measures, including general background checks and a monthly limit on the purchase of a pistol.

“I was ready to see a lot more people turn up than they actually were, and I think it’s an indication that much of that rhetoric is frankly blustery,” said Del. Gun control lawyer Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend is a television journalist, was killed in an on-air shoot in 2015.

Some of the demonstrators waved flags of support messages for President Donald Trump. Trump in turn tweeted support for their goals.

“The Democratic Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to remove your rights for the second change,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police were heavily represented. Officers stood on roofs, others patrolled in cars and bicycles.

The authorities wanted to avoid a repeat of the violence that had broken out in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white Supremacists and other right-wing extremist groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

Unlike Charlottesville, there was little evidence that counter-protesters were challenging arms rights activists.

The police restricted access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, and a long line formed to get into the assembly zone.

Gun advocates also filled the corridors of the building that houses the legislators’ offices. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled more than three hours west of Richmond from Floyd County to meet with lawmakers.

“Weapons are a way of life that we live in,” said Marie March, who was concerned about a bill that would, based on “subjective criteria”, allow citizens to take off their weapons. Background checks amounted to “more Big Brother,” she said , “We just feel like we have to get the government back to its rightful place.”

The Monday rally was organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. But many more participated this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

The withdrawal of the proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons. Since then, more than 100 municipalities have adopted measures that support the second change.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, said among the speakers that voters must replace the Democrats who control the Virginia government.

“We have to kick the bums out. We have to clean the house in the next election, ”he said.

Jesse Lambert wore a mixture of mini-man costume and cargo pants from the colonial era, with a Colt rifle strapped to his back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show opposition to arms legislation. He said the Democrats’ efforts would wrongly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who have AR-style rifles.

“These are your average ordinary people who have firearms in common use,” he said.

The rally coincided with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, which is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. However, the threat of violence has largely kept other groups away from the Capitol, including weapon control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, March for Our Lives students, the movement that started after the death of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, decided they had to do something.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student slept overnight in the offices of two democratic lawmakers to make sure they could get to the Capitol safely. The legislators that housed them, Hurst and Del. Dan Helmer, who sponsors a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor shooting range at its headquarters, also camped.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly at eleven years after Sandy Hook’s mass shootings.

“Our main goal is not to deal with arms extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.