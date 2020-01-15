Pro Bowl adds meritorious Courtland Sutton as a replacement

29 Sep 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) gets a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguar’s cornerback Tre Herndon (37) in the fourth quarter on Empower Field at Mile High. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The Broncos have been consistently suppressed by NFL awards and the 2019 season has underlined that fact, with Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton both missing the Pro Bowl initially and Randy Gradishar not being named after the Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fortunately, one of those errors will be at least partially corrected, as Sutton goes to Orlando for the Pro Bowl instead of Texan’s receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

This will be Sutton’s first Pro Bowl, but it will be the second Broncos Pro Bowl player that already comes from the 2018 class and joins Phillip Lindsay from a season ago. That makes the Broncos just one of five teams with two Pro Bowlers in their 2018 class, and it would be surprising if Bradley Chubb were with Lindsay and Sutton no sooner than later.

Sutton’s Pro Bowl season, in which he won more than 1,100 meters and won six touchdowns, is made even more impressive by the shallow receiving core, porous attacking Denver line and a quarterback carousel with two untested passers-by.

From now on, Sutton is scheduled to join Von Miller as the only Broncos in Orlando. He will line up in an almost exclusively AFC West receiving core with Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen and Jarvis Landry, while catching Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson passes. That’s an elite line-up, but it’s likely to undergo some major changes as the Chiefs prefer to make their first Super Bowl performance in half a century and it’s hard to imagine the Ravens turning green from the idea that Jackson takes pointless hits in the Pro Bowl.

If Sutton is good enough to make the Pro Bowl in this tumultuous season, he should be a favorite to make the AFC team in just about every next season.