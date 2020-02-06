Privacy tsar asks court to declare Facebook breach of personal data

OTTAWA – The federal privacy tsar is asking a judge to declare that Facebook has violated Canadian law that determines how the private sector may use personal information.

Daniel Therrien’s notification of application of privacy commissioner to the Federal Court of Canada comes after his office discovered that the lax practices of the social media giant allow personal data to be used for political purposes.

A 2019 investigative report by Therrien and his British counterpart identified major shortcomings in Facebook’s procedures and called for stricter laws to protect Canadians.

The probe followed reports that Facebook had an external organization use a digital app to access users’ personal information, and that some information was then passed on to others.

Recipients of the information were the Cambridge Analytica company, which was involved in American political campaigns.

Facebook disputed the findings of the investigation and refused to implement the recommendations.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

