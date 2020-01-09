Privacy, once hidden topic, gets attention during the CES tech show

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Once a subject that is hidden and under the radar, privacy is getting more attention this week during the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. Startups now voluntarily provide information about how they protect your data and protect your privacy when you use their heart rate monitor or cuddle robot.

Roybi, an alien-looking robot who teaches children languages ​​and other skills, has a face-recognition camera that can remind children and guess whether the child was excited or sad after a lesson. Roybi says it uses that information to adjust his lessons.

But the $ 199 robot also comes with a sticker so that parents can block the camera if they want.

“We want to make sure we give people choices,” said CEO and founder Elnaz Sarraf, who said that parents questioned the lens. “When it comes to children, people are more sensitive.”

Caregiver Smart Solutions, which makes products for caregivers to follow the elderly remotely, decided to abolish cameras and to declare them intrusive. Instead, the company opted for small sensors that monitor when doors are opened and closed.

After two years of technology companies facing increasing privacy concerns, the message appears to be settling: the way you use customer information can no longer be ignored.

The annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas runs until Friday and provides a forum for companies to unveil their products and services for the coming year.

Among other highlights:

PIZZA ROBOT

While many robots were at the front and center of CES, one was tucked away behind a concession stand, busy making expensive pizzas for the hungry crowd.

“It’s not bad,” said McCord Fitzsimmons, who paid $ 7.50 for a pepperoni while the robot worked behind the register. “It’s pretty neat to see how the thing is doing.”

The robot, which looks like a conveyor belt, can make 300 12-inch pies within an hour. (The high price, however, has nothing to do with the cost of the robot, but the public in captivity at the vast locations of CES.)

People are still needed for lunch. A worker with an iPad tells the robot what type of pizza he should make and then slides a frozen crust onto the conveyor. As the crust drops along the line, sauce, cheese, sausage and other toppings fall from above and onto the crust. A worker must then put the cake in the oven, remove it when it is ready and cut into slices.

Picnic, the startup behind the robot, said it also assembles pizzas at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the company is based.

Pizza shop owners can customize the machine and add the crusts or ingredients they want.

In addition to pizzas, Picnic said the robot could be reconfigured to make wraps or salads for restaurants.

CRUISIN ‘UNDER THE SEA

Need a faster way to travel underwater? Sublue has your back.

The company makes mobility scooters for underwater use. Simply press two buttons to start the battery-powered motors and you are on your way.

Sublue’s scooters are usually made for professional use – for divers or other underwater researchers. But the company is working on a cheaper model for casual water adventurers, which it expects will cost $ 500 to $ 600.

Sublue had a huge glass tank pool on the CES floor where spectators stared at a professional diver showing the scooters.

The scooter comes with a belt so that you do not lose it. There is also a holder for your phone, hopefully packed in a waterproof cover.

Land scooters have become popular in urban areas in recent years and have received praise for their small size and ease of use as well as pushback for busy sidewalks and streets.

In any case, the risk of traffic accidents is smaller under water – for the time being.

USE THE POWER …

How focused are you?

At the BrainCo booth, people with headbands equipped with EEG sensors move toy cars over a racing track with only their senses.

The company, which was incubated at Harvard Innovation Lab, uses the headband to convert electrical signals into a numeric scale from 0 to 100 to tell how hard someone is focusing. The cars moved faster as people hit higher numbers.

BrainCo makes headbands for athletes, including the Weightlifting team in the US, to test their focus levels and get them in the right headspace for training. The company says that using mind games before training – and after meditation – can make athletes more effective without changing their training.

Traditionally, EEG measurements are used medically – but BrainCo says it collects more than 1,000 data points from the headband, which it uses to measure the mental state of the person.

BrainCo also sells headbands to schools, so teachers can see in real time how students respond to lessons. But it is currently not for sale to individual consumers.

___ APs CES coverage:

https://apnews.com/ConsumerElectronicsShow

Rachel Lerman and Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press