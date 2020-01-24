Privacy concerns mentioned as a possible reason for the decline in sales at DNA test company 23 and Me

Judicial ruling on police access to DNA profile databases sets precedent

DNA data is available even if users opt out of a historic statement that may have serious privacy implications.

23andMe reduces the workforce by around 100 people, or 14 percent of the total workforce, with the CEO citing privacy issues as a possible reason for falling sales.

The company offers consumers DNA test kits that can provide indicators for health problems, genetic traits and origins. Saliva samples are placed on 23andMe, where they are processed in laboratories in the United States.

When DNA services at home became mainstream a few years ago, 23andMe, along with rival companies, including AncestryDNA, enjoyed strong sales. Recently, however, the appetite of the consumer seems to be declining.

23andMe is reducing its workforce and wants to focus on the direct-to-consumer business.

In an interview with CNBC, Anneandje, CEO of 23andMe, said she was “surprised” about the economic downturn, which has been a “painful” journey for the DNA testing company.

Although there is no clear answer as to why sales are falling, the director told the publication that privacy can be a factor, in addition to financial concerns (the kits start at $ 99).

The novelty of discovering our genetic roots is worn out – not helped by studies suggesting that they can be inaccurate anyway – and there are real concerns about the safety and privacy of our genetic profiles.

Unlike credit card numbers or home addresses, medical data and DNA cannot be changed. If this data ends up in the wrong hands, this can have serious consequences.

For example, GEDmatch was the subject of a DNA profiling test in which researchers discovered that it was possible to extract a person’s sensitive genetic markers and create fake profiles of people apparently related to a target by making a relatively small number of DNA comparisons.

The ability to mess with records to create family relationships that do not exist is one factor. Another facet of DNA services that may be more important is the spread of genetic information outside the databases of the companies that offer analysis services.

The case of the Golden State Killer, discovered after a relatively used DNA profiling, emphasizes how genetic information from home sets can be valuable for criminal investigation. However, there is a problem with deciding how open databases should be for law enforcement.

While some of us would be willing to transfer this highly personal information if this helps with criminal investigations, others may be concerned about how much record access should be allowed in relation to what happens to the records afterwards, and whether users are be able – or not – to agree to such searches.

In November 2019, an American judge approved an order for the police to search the entire GEDmatch database during an investigation. GEDmatch compiled, which in turn generated leads that the police could follow. AncestryDNA and 23andMe also only agree to such requests if required by law.

GEDmatch has a consent mechanism, but the ruling can open the locks for more warrants to be issued in the future – possibly affecting the privacy of the millions of users of other, larger DNA services.

Can consumers be reassured? In the interview, Wojcicki said that privacy is now “top of mind” for the company’s executives, and in general technology providers must “communicate privacy standards better to build trust.”

If you know that law enforcement agencies may be able to search the DNA data of private companies, this insurance may not be sufficient.

