Prisons agree to maintain opioid treatment for inmates for now

Three inmates who sue the Massachusetts penitentiary system for its opioid addiction treatment program may continue to take their prescription medications for now. The agreement reached on Monday between the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which represents men, and the state Department of Correction would run at least until January 13, when a federal judge is expected to consider broader arguments raised in the case. Two of the men may continue to receive their daily medications, while the third man may resume the medications that prison officials ACLU and the Goodwin Procter law firm say that the three inmates had been prescribed their medications before incarceration, but the correction officers told them that they would only receive them for up to 90 days, after which they would be removed. Organizations argue that the policy violates the US Constitution. UU. And the federal Americans with disabilities Act. They say that inmates are forced to go through a painful withdrawal and face an increased risk of relapse, overdose and death without their medication. The Department of Correction maintains that it does not have a policy that limits medications for the treatment of opioid addiction. He says that medication decisions are made by the company he hires for inmates' health care service.

