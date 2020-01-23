Prisoner on life support after prison attack paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A person claiming to be a close friend of Potvin said he is currently life supportive at the Royal University Hospital.

According to a social media report, a relative said Potvin was being attacked and “extremely hurt” on New Year’s Eve. The family members of B.C. are currently trying to raise money to help pay for hotels, flights and other travel expenses to visit him in the hospital.

According to police information on December 31, Potvin was one of two people arrested the previous morning for an incident with a stolen truck. The victim and the accused would know each other. Potvin’s current charges include theft with a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Regarding the New Year’s Eve incident, neither the police nor the Department of Correction and police have confirmed whether charges have been filed.

“When such incidents occur, the ministry staff review the circumstances that led to the situation to see what can be done to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“In the interest of maintaining security at the facility, corrections do not provide specific details about changes to security policies, procedures, or techniques,” the statement said.

