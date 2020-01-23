Prison service tries to better understand the needs of black perpetrators paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Black people were 7.3 percent of federal perpetrators in 2017-18, according to the government’s latest statistical profile of the correction system. That is more than double the approximately 3.5 percent of Canadians who identified themselves as black in the 2016 census.

Overpolishing urban black communities can lead young people to end up in the criminal justice system more often for fewer offenses, such as marijuana possession, said Lori Anne Thomas, a criminal lawyer in Toronto.

Detention is too often seen as the most suitable deterrent, said Thomas, president of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers. “You should also think about:” How do we rehabilitate? “Because we’re just going to develop a pattern, and we see this coming many, many times with a cycle of getting in and out of prison.”

Over-representation of specific groups in federal detention is “a complex issue,” says the November briefing to Blair. “Judgment decisions are not made by Canada’s Correctional Service, therefore we have no control over the incoming prisoner population.”

Once a person is in custody, culturally responsive services, programming, and interventions are offered to address the perpetrators’ risks and to assist with their rehabilitation and reintegration into society, the note says.

The study of the correctional investigator’s office from 2013 found:

– despite being collectively assessed as a lower risk of offending again, black prisoners were more likely to be placed in institutions with maximum security;

– discrimination within institutions often formed a barrier to black prisoners, making them feel alienated and isolated;

– core correction programs did not adequately reflect the experiences of blacks and gave them few opportunities to discuss issues relevant to their knowledge, culture or traditions;

– when ethnocultural programming was offered to black prisoners, it was often only available in one institution on an inconsistent basis;

– partnerships with black community groups and organizations were limited or in most cases not present;

– black prisoners did not have consistent access to suitable hygiene products for their hair or skin type through institutional stores.

Although black prisoners at the time of the ombudsman’s report were twice as likely as other prisoners to have a gang, almost four in five did not belong to a gang. “Nevertheless, the gang affiliation label is the only problem that both seems to distinguish and define the black prisoner experience in federal prisons,” the report said.

In one institution, a group of black prisoners invited fellow prisoners and staff to an event to show what they had learned as part of a cultural program, the report said.

A black prisoner would later say: “Can you believe that only one CSC employee popped up? What was the point? “

The briefing to the minister suggests that progress is being made and that black perpetrators are offered a number of services to support their reintegration.

These initiatives include relevant presentations to perpetrators and staff of community members, attention to mentoring needs and training to improve the “cultural competence” of prison service staff.

Although there are ‘no specific correction programs’ for black perpetrators, their registration and completion rates in the available programming show ‘positive participation’, the briefing says.

Some institutions benefit from the participation and activities of prison groups that mainly consist of black perpetrators, the memorandum adds. Various Christian, Rastafarian, and Muslim groups also help to train black prisoners and “develop a sense of belonging and self-worth.”

The problems faced by black perpetrators are overshadowed by the fast-growing indigenous prison population.

Ivan Zinger, who became a correction investigator in early 2017, warned Tuesday that the share of indigenous people in federal detention had reached a record high of more than 30 percent.

The figures are even worse for indigenous women, who make up 42 percent of the female prison population, Zinger said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

