A prisoners’ rights group has criticized the state law enforcement union for alleging that the criminal justice reform was the culprit of a violent incident in a Shirley high-security prison last week that injured three officers.

“This is a direct result of the recent law reforming criminal law passed by inmate groups and activists,” said the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU) statement.

In response, the Prisoners Legal Services (PLS) advocacy group issued its own statement describing the union as “false and irresponsible”.

PLS executive director Liz Matos said the 2018 law did not affect Friday’s incident at Souza-Baranowski prison. A video from the Correction Department shows an attack by inmates that injured three officers.

“Although violence in prisons and prisons should always be condemned, it is a very difficult environment to work or live in,” said Matos. “The violence that is taking place there is in no way a consequence of the criminal justice reform law.”

Matos officials have not even implemented many of the reforms required by the 2018 law, such as limiting solitary confinement, according to Matos. Matos says her clients detained in Souza tell her that the prison is tense for both officials and inmates, and retaliation against those arrested for attacking a law enforcement officer in August is still ongoing.

“This particular prison has a long history of violence and a toxic culture,” said Matos.

The union agrees that it is toxic – if not for the same reasons. Kevin Flanagan, a spokesman for the MCOFU, says the attacks on Souza are increasing.

“Culture is the inmates,” said Flanagan. “They’re there because they’re bad. We’re not talking about Jaywalker. These are the worst people in the Commonwealth.”

In particular, according to Flanagan, those who are detained should have to work for privileges such as more phone calls or a break for good behavior. He says the criminal justice reform law should provide exemptions for maximum security facilities like Souza-Baranowski.

“The union is only committed to reforming the criminal justice system. These inmates are violent. If you want more calls or visits, you deserve it,” Flanagan said. “You should learn to respect the laws of the prison and the laws of the Commonwealth.”

Someone who knows something about the culture in Souza is Darrell Jones. He was detained there for seven years until he was released in 2017 when a judge ruled that Jones had not been given a fair trial. He says that both prisoners and guards are confrontational.

“I’ve lived it and this culture is an aggressive culture on both sides,” said Jones. “Why would a prisoner risk a longer sentence or more sentence if he didn’t feel like he had to fight?”

Both the union and the inmate group are now calling for a meeting with state legislators. Matos said that she is concerned about an approach that creates a less secure environment. Flanagan fears it will be less safe without crackdown.

The Department of Correction says it is still investigating Friday’s incident and has not released the names of those involved.

Governor Baker visited hospital officials over the weekend. One of the three stays in the hospital.