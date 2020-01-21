Pringles releases Super Bowl teaser with Rick and Morty motifs - Adweek

In a new 6-second teaser for Pringles’ Super Bowl 2020 ad, a couple of Morty robots with Julius Pringles are looking for eyes in a classroom and learning how to stack different Pringles flavors on each other. Create new combos – by a teacher Morty Robot.

In Morty’s Signature Screech, the teacher robot points to the board and tells the student robots that “Cheddar, BBQ Wavy and Sour Cream & Onion form a three-layer dip stack”. Morty’s student robots repeat the statement, their voices screaming in unison.

The 30-second Super Bowl spot for was created by Adult Swim in collaboration with the Gray Group and will air in the second quarter. This is Pringles’ third year in a row in the Big Game, but the first for the science fiction adventure duo Rick and Morty.

The partnership between Pringles-Rick and Morty will continue throughout the year. This includes collaborations with the Rickmobile, a Rick-shaped truck that sells exclusive goods, and activation at San Diego Comic-Con.

The spot continues the theme of aroma stacking in recent years. Two years ago, Bill Hader started the snack strategy (and Pringles’ Super Bowl career) by being spurred on by a spicy barbecue-pizza combination, and last year an Alexa-like voice assistant played that complained about the lack of taste buds.