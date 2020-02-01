Princess Margaret had the best way to describe her sister, the Queen

“It’s a kind of magic”

After a heavy role in The Crown, the extraordinary life of Princess Margaret has again become a topic of public interest.

The third series of the show that documented the life of the royal family focused strongly on Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones and the events that led to their divorce in 1978.

Although The Crown cast the actress for the fifth season in The Queen, we still have to discover who will play the third and final Princess Margaret of the show.

Of course, the Queen’s sister unfortunately died after a short period of illness in 2002, 71 years old, when the Queen was 75.

The two sisters were always close by and, according to Andrew Duncan, author of The Reality of Monarchy, the late princess had a nice way to describe her sister.

The newly surfaced comments were shared by Duncan in a recent article that he wrote for the Radio Times.

“My sister has an appearance. I am very impressed when she walks into a room. It’s a kind of magic, “she said. “In my own modest way I have always tried to take away some of my sister’s burden. She can’t do it all […] and I take the opportunity to help.

“Sometimes it can be very formal and boring, but I now have a reflex,” she went on. “It is very important not to be bored.”

How lovely.