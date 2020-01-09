Princess Diana would have been angry with Prince Harry, the former cook says

Loading...

Princess Diana would be “angry” with son Harry because he “manipulated” glory-hungry wife Meghan Markle to quit the royal family, the family’s former chef said.

“People who say Princess Diana would be proud that she doesn’t know Princess Diana,” wrote Darren McGrady, who was also the queen’s boss in his 15 years with the royal family, in an angry tweet storm.

“She would have been angry that Harry had been manipulated like this,” he insisted, adding the hashtag “#SadDay”.

Under his Twitter title, The Royal Chef, McGrady made it clear that he blamed Markle, 38, for the shocking demise of the once-golden couple, who had hoped to modernize the clean royal family.

“Meghan never wanted to be queen. Meghan wanted to be famous, ”he wrote. “Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan! “

He claimed that Harry’s manipulation was the result of a character defect Lady Di had noticed before her death in August 1997 when Harry was only 12 years old.

“I remember Princess Diana talking about” her boys “in the Kensington Palace kitchen,” he recalled. William is as deep as his father. Harry is an airhead like me, “he said, adding,” I think she did it. “

Like many others, McGrady was most outraged at how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to get out, and reportedly did not even inform Buckingham Palace before announcing it.

“Even in her darkest hour, Princess Diana respected the queen,” he wrote. “She would have been mad at Harry now.”

