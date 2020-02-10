Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian corona virus case aboard Diamond Princess | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The federal government said Sunday that it guarded the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined at the Diamond Princess and another Hong Kong cruise ship, however, health officials have made it clear to the Hong Kong ship that passengers and crew could disembark.

Meanwhile, Canada’s most important public health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the outbreak – who have been quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., Symptoms of the virus.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who is traveling with Prime Minister Trudeau in Africa, said a second aircraft, Trenton, Ont., Departed early Sunday morning to bring home more Canadians who have asked to return from China.

“The plane would leave on February 10 (China) and bring back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated on April 11,” said Champagne.

236 Canadians are waiting for the plane from a city that has been in quarantine for weeks, while the Chinese authorities are trying to prevent the virus from spreading, Canadian officials said.

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but respiratory disease can be fatal in some people.

China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, possibly depressing optimism that disease control measures, including isolating large cities, might work.

The death toll on the mainland rose by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday and 3,062 new cases were reported. That was 15 percent more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls.

The death toll of the new virus is beyond the 774 people who died in the 2002-2003 epidemic with severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. And the current total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 sick by SARS.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian press