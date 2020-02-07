Princess Beatrice’s wedding is about to see a very special guest

Here’s everything you need to know …

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, forcing the couple to postpone their celebrations in the wake of the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

This year the couple published the details of their upcoming wedding, with their wedding date set on Friday, May 29, 2020.

“Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace,” says a statement. “The ceremony is followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

But who will be present?

It seems that there will be many important faces in the banks, with the entire royal family naturally planned to be present.

But according to the couple’s engagement party, there will also be many celebrity names, with the bash bragging names from James Blunt and Ayda Field to Ellie Goulding and Robert De Niro.

One of the most important people scheduled to attend the May wedding is Wolfie, Edward Mapelli Mozzi’s toddler son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

The three-year-old Wolfie (Christopher Woolf) is expected to play the role of pageboy. We can’t wait for photos.

Congratulations again to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.