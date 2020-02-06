Princess Beatrice’s wedding date and reception details revealed

Princess Beatrice has announced her wedding date and revealed the details of her reception!

The upcoming bride that she and her finances Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would make the decision on 29 May. The location of the ceremony is yet to be revealed, but Buckingham Palace is expected to make an announcement in the coming days. However, they have announced that the reception will be held at Buckingham Palace, so palace insiders have made the assumption that the ceremony will be close. A very likely option is the Royal Military Chapel, also known as the Guards Chapel, which is located opposite the palace.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also held their wedding reception in Buckingham Palace before their wedding in 2011. Princess Beatrice, however, plans to hold a much more “low key” event, which the couple have said they have always wanted .

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September and celebrated this last December with an engagement party in London. The guest list was a star-studded list with many of the couple’s famous friends alongside Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie among other family members.

