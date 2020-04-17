Princess Beatrice officially canceled her royal wedding

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi officially canceled their royal wedding due to ongoing concerns about health and safety in U.K.

The bride intended to marry a financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow the gardens of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

“There are no plans to change places or organize a larger wedding.” At the moment, even his wedding does not think. It will be time to regroup, but it is not yet, ”the spokesperson shared.

Previously, it was announced that the couple would no longer have a reception and discussed the possibility of marrying in a private ceremony with friends and family. In the end, however, they decided to postpone the event due to the UK’s national lockout, which would last at least another three weeks.

The source added that “invitations have never really been sent out” and marriage is the last thing on their minds, with so many other challenges facing the world.

