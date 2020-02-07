Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May in London

Princess Beatrice, daughter of besieged prince Andrew, married her fiancé, project developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May in London.

The wedding is probably the last major royal wedding for at least a decade, because Beatrice is the last member of her generation of siblings to marry. Nevertheless, television is unlikely to be broadcast because domestic public opinion has turned against the Yorks following Prince Andrew’s role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Beatrice and “Edo”, a project developer with a two-year-old child from another relationship, were engaged in Italy in September 2019.

A statement issued on behalf of Beatrice said: “Her Majesty the Queen has kindly authorized the ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony is followed by a private reception given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

The location for Beatrice’s wedding has become a kind of political football after the public disgrace of her father Prince Andrew and the lush marriages of her younger sister Eugenie in 2018.

Prince Andrew demanded that Eugenie get a marriage equivalent to that of Harry and Meghan, and Eugenie was well married to her bartender friend, Jack Brooksbank, in the same church as Harry and Meghan, the St. George Chapel in Windsor.

Controversially, Eugenie also asked for a carriage ride with an open roof around Windsor, similar to what Harry and Meghan enjoyed after their marriage.

The Yorks were annoyed when the wedding was not screened by the BBC, but managed to convince the UK’s primary commercial network, ITV, to broadcast the ceremony.

Andrew and Sarah have long insisted that as the only ‘blood princesses’ of their generation, their daughters should be treated with more respect and respect within the family than princesses through marriage Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and their demands for Eugenie’s marriage were perhaps the ultimate expression thereof.

It was believed at the time that Eugenie’s marriage was a template for when her older sister got married, but Andrew’s very public fall out of grace was set against such lofty ambitions.

As the storm clouds of the Epstein scandal swirled, Beatrice would have lowered her plans and instead asked to get married at a location in London.

The Chapel Royal is probably a reasonable compromise.

Many royal weddings took place in the chapel, including those of Queen Victoria with Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg on 10 February 1840. Their oldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, also married Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia there in 1858, later the German Emperor Friedrich III. In 1893, the Duke of York and Princess Victoria married Mary Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) in the same building.

Prince George was baptized in the Chapel Royal on October 23, 2013 during a ceremony in which four generations of the royal family participated, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

