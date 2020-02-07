Princess Beatrice announces wedding ceremony

Princess Beatrice has officially announced where her wedding will be held!

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Princess Beatrice and fiancée Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would marry on 29 May. They also confirmed that the reception would be held in Buckingham Palace and would take place in the gardens of Queen Elizabeth’s house in central London.

Later Friday morning it was announced that the wedding ceremony would be held in an intimate chapel in St. James’s Palace. “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly approved the ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, “said a statement from the palace.” The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. “

Both Prince George and younger brother Prince Louis were baptized in the Chapel Royal. This is also where Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg 180 years ago, in February 1840.

Despite all the hustle and bustle that occurs at royal weddings, sources near Beatrice have revealed that the expectant bride is hoping for a “restrained” day.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!