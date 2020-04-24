Prince’s legacy at center of feud concerning Sheila E. and Apollonia

Prince is at the center of a feud among previous paramours Sheila E. and Apollonia, four decades immediately after his demise. Apollonia, band users, and resources, who worked with the “Purple Rain” legend are accusing Sheila E. of cashing in on his legacy.

They even assert Prince was estranged from the singer, and a supply advised Page Six he required practically nothing to do with her at the time of his death.

“He was pissed off for the reason that she put information and facts about him in a book with no his authorization. They acquired into a big fight and did not speak for five several years. She was not authorized at Paisley Park. He would not let her to occur to displays. It was a finish shut-out … And now she functions like she’s the widow, ” the resource explained.

Sheila E. has been one of Prince’s most obvious proteges’ because he handed away in 2016. She served as musical director of CBS’s “Let’s Go Insane: The Grammy Salute to Prince” demonstrate that aired final week on the anniversary of his dying.

“After Prince died, it looks like anything she does is centered about Prince or his legacy and it’s strange due to the fact we never saw her at Paisley Park,” Prince’s NPG sax participant, Adrian Crutchfield, who joined his band in 2012 and performed with him till his demise, instructed us.

He included, “I never listened to Prince say she’s not allowed [there], but there had been undoubtedly sure times of shade if she was described. And management did reveal she wasn’t welcomed.”

Apollonia sounded the alarm on their romantic relationship following Sheila E launched the tribute tune, “Lemon,” forward of the anniversary show.

“You are so desperate to be relevant … Prince refused to admit you for 5 years prior to his dying simply because of your lies … He despatched you legal letters as you ended up slandering him,” she wrote.

Reps for Sheila E. and Apollonia did not comment, but Crutchfield concluded: “I hope we can all understand how to go forth and … make positive, Prince will come to start with when it arrives to his legacy.”