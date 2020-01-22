Prince William unveiled his romantic proposal to Kate Middleton

It’s been almost nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey. The couple said “I do” to millions of people around the world in April 2011, and it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge actually had a marriage pact when they went out together. According to royal biographer Kate Nicholls, the two men decided to promise that they would exchange vows during a makeshift trip to Seychelles in 2007.

“Over there on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the long-term relationship,” she wrote in her book, Kate: The Future Queen.

“For the first time, they spoke seriously about marriage, and with the ocean in front of them and under the night sky, they concluded a pact to get married.”

And it turns out that William’s proposal was actually quite “romantic” according to Kate.

At a recent reception at Buckingham Palace for the British Investment Summit in Africa, William said: “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. This is where my father took my brother and I to us shortly after the death of our mother.

“And when I was deciding on the best proposition to offer Catherine, I didn’t think of a more suitable place than Kenya to get on my knees.”

Following their engagement announcement in November 2010, William said, “We have been talking about marriage for some time, so it was not a huge surprise.”

Kate added, “It was very romantic. There is a real romantic there. “

In an interview with CNN in 2010, William explained that he wanted to ask the question somewhere that really meant something to him, telling reporters, “I dream regularly. Africa is definitely one of the places I go. It calms me down completely. [Kate] understands what it means for me to be in Africa and my love for conservation.

“I hadn’t really planned it that far in advance. I just knew that I wanted me to feel comfortable where I did it. “

Aww.