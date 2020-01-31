Prince William tells that he always loses to Kate Middleton

“William told me he couldn’t beat her”

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who regularly entertain the public.

Yes, from the characteristic sass of princess Charlotte and the surprising nickname of prince George to the hilarious first words of prince Louis, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who brought news this week when Prince William opened how they compete with each other – and how Kate always wins when it comes to a particular activity.

Yes, according to retired tennis player Rod Laver, William openly explained how good his wife was in sports.

“I met William and Kate a few times, and you get the chance to chat with them a little in the Royal Box,” he told the Daily Mail. “They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her. “

And it’s not just their love of tennis that gets the news from Kate and Will this week, with the Cambridges who feel they feel the pressure more than most after the divorce of the Sussexes from the Royal Family.

“Kate is panicking and has had anxiety attacks,” reported a Us Weekly source. “She barely has time to rest, and when she tries to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.”

Well, that’s that.