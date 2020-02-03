Prince William reacted hilariously to the fact that Kate Middleton received a compliment about her BAFTA dress

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who regularly entertain the public.

Yes, from the characteristic sass of princess Charlotte and the surprising nickname of prince George to the hilarious first words of prince Louis, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

However, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made headlines this month because of their competitiveness in tennis and the pressure they now have on Megxit.

This week it was their appearance on the BAFTAs that brought news when Prince William’s hilarious response to a fan’s compliment went viral.

In a clip that has since collected more than 40,000 views, we see Kate and William enter the Royal Albert Hall alongside stars from Brad Pitt to Charlize Theron.

As usual, Kate was greeted by free phone calls, with fans yelling at her that she “looked good.”

A member of the public noted that Kate received all the compliments and took it upon himself to shout: “Do you too”.

The royal couple burst out laughing and William answered hilariously: “I’ll take that”.

“Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @bafta Awards,” the royal couple wrote an Instagram on their account. “The duke is president of BAFTA, with 2020 as the 10th year of his presidency. During the ceremony, The Duke presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, the highest award from BAFTA.

“After the ceremony, the duke and duchess met the winners of the 27 prize categories, including Renée Zellweger, who won the prize for leading actor.

The duke and duchess also met Micheal Ward, the winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his nominees. Congratulations to all winners of the British Academy Film Awards 2020! #EEBAFTAs “

These two!