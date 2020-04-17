Prince William praised the NHS heroes who cared for dying coronavirus victims alone as he warned we are not ‘supermen’

11

PRINCE William praised the NHS heroes who cared for the victims of the tragic corona virus “died alone” in a touching new interview, in which he warned that no one was “superhuman”.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak before a new video that highlights pandemic mental health advice on the Every Mind Matters website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the NHS heroes for treating tragic coronavirus victims. Credit: PA: Press Association

Two children appear in a new video to support mental health credit: NHS / Every Mind Matters

Two people holding hands appear in a strong video Credit: NHS / Every Mind Matters

That happened after new data revealed more than four in five Britons worried about the impact of coronavirus on their lives.

William and Kate, who launched a £ 5 million scheme to help the British mental health charity during the closure, have now narrated a video that will be released on Monday.

Duke said: “Front-line workers are accustomed to dealing with sadness with very sad situations, death and things like that but I think the scale and speed of what happens in hospitals, considering also isolation, many of these patients are dying without family members around they.

“I think for NHS frontline workers it is very difficult, because they are on the right side of the bed, caring for and treating every patient in critical condition.

“I think they relieve that pain and that sometimes the fear and loneliness that these patients have to go through, they are the ones who absorb it and bring it home to their families.

“I’ve talked about the friction and the level of daily friction that occurs in someone not normal.

“We are not supermen among us, so to be able to manage those emotions and feelings will take time after all this is over.”

The royal couple has now narrated a new video highlighting the pandemic of mental health advice. Credit: NHS

They told the nation ‘we are together’ on videoCredit: nhs

Duchess then praised the extraordinary work carried out by those who were at the forefront of the coronavirus battle.

He said: “I think what we are saying now is the NHS and frontline workers are doing the most extraordinary work and it has really come to the forefront in the last few weeks.

“I think this will dramatically change how we all value and see our front line workers and I think that is one of the main positive things you can take from this.

“They are doing extraordinary work that is not realized every day and now I think all of us as a nation can really see how hard they work and how important their work is.”

It has now been revealed that the royal couple will tell the country “we are together” in a video aimed at supporting the country’s mental well-being during the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince William has just opened a new hospital in Birmingham through the video link Credit: PA: Press Association

William and Kate will sympathize with locked people, with the duke saying, “It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, lose loved ones, or become anxious.”

When pictures of lonely streets are shown, then guards are patted by the nation, William said in the video: “All over the country people stay home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, lose a loved one, or become anxious.”

Kate took over to say: “So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to maintain our mental health at the moment.”

Duke added: “Every Mind Matters can help you get started with your NHS online plan. Show you simple steps to help deal with stress, improve your mood and feel above all else.”

The Duchess said: “Find Every Important Mind to get your plan of action today,” and the couple said the last words together, “We are together”.

IPHE has launched a new guide after the Office for National Statistics Opinion and Lifestyle Survey, which aims to understand the impact of outbreaks on British society, found 84 percent of those questioned were worried about the impact of a pandemic on their lives.

With only half saying it affects their well-being.

New resources include a specially designed Covid-19 mind plan, and support for certain mental well-being issues such as anxiety, stress, low mood and difficulty sleeping.

The royal couple makes video calls to school children whose parents work at the forefront of Credit: Instagram

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Jigsaw mental health charity in Dublin Credit: PA: Press Association

This website gives people directions for activities such as mindful breathing exercises, helping to “reframe” unhelpful thoughts, and muscle relaxation.

Along with new mental health support, Every Mind Matters encourages people to complete a personal Mind Plan, a fast and free interactive tool that offers specially designed mental well-being advice.

NHS-supported content has been developed in partnership with leading doctors, academics and mental health charities and social companies including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaria, Rethink, and British Mental Health First Aid.

Cake star Nadiya Hussain said communicating with friends and family helped her overcome: “For me, reaching out to people, talking to people I love, helping to manage it.”

While English footballer Jesse Lingard said: “I do yoga twice a week at home to maintain my mental health. Talking to my family regularly is also very helpful because they give me support and make me feel connected.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who completed self-isolation after contracting Covid-19, said: “It’s very important for all of us to take care of our mental health in these challenging times, so today we launch a new guide on the NHS Every Mind Matters website which is designed to help people deal with this outbreak through practical tips and advice.

“Whether it’s through exercise, maintaining a routine, or trying something new – there is so much we can do to keep our minds healthy and prevent problems from becoming more serious – and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this brilliant resource.”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support the new Every Mind Matters campaign to help maintain mental well-being during the coronavirus pandemic