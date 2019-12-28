Prince William plans a birthday getaway & # 39; surprise & # 39; for Kate Middleton: report

Loading...

With Christmas behind them and a new year on the horizon, Prince William is already planning a luxury vacation to celebrate the birthday of January 9 of his wife Kate Middleton.

Life & Style reports that the Duke of Cambridge, 37, is planning a mini-getaway for Middleton's 38th birthday, with plans to bring the children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Now, William wants to take his family away from everything on a free trip to Mustique as a surprise to Kate. A big surprise!"

The source continued: "They will be staying in a seven-bedroom, $ 15 million mansion with an infinity pool, private chef, projection room, gym, and tennis court. William wants to make sure they get quality time only as a couple, so which is organizing spa treatments, a diving trip and surf lessons for two. "

Apparently, children also have a lot to do.

"George and Charlotte love Mustique: building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, snorkeling and nature tours are just some of their favorite activities," the source shared. "And now that Louis is a little older, he can get involved too."

William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle are on vacation, spending vacations with Markle's mother in Canada.

