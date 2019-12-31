Prince William launches "Earthshot Prize" to combat the climate crisis – National

Loading...

Prince William of Britain launched a multi-million pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem solvers to find answers to the world's greatest environmental problems.

The Earthshot Prize, known to the public as “the most prestigious environmental award in history”, will be awarded to five winners annually over the next ten years to find at least 50 solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

CONTINUE READING:

Canadians want more action against climate change, but are concerned about “economic hardship”



"Earth is at a turning point and we are faced with a difficult decision: Either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as a human being and our constant ability to lead to be innovative and solve problems, "said William, 37, said in a statement.

"Do you remember the impressive civilizations we built, the life-saving technology we created, the fact that we put a man on the moon," he added. “People can do great things. The next 10 years will be one of our biggest tests – a decade full of earth repairs. "

The story continues under the advertisement

The British royal family has been involved in numerous environmental issues for many years. Wilhelm's father Prince Charles has spoken for decades about the effects of climate change and the importance of nature conservation.

2:46

"You woke the world up," David Attenborough tells Greta Thunberg during a chat about the climate

"You woke the world up," David Attenborough tells Greta Thunberg during a chat about the climate

The Earthshot initiative, which was launched after more than a year of consultations with over 60 organizations and experts, aims to develop new technologies, strategies and solutions for climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water ,

Kensington Palace said the award was inspired by Moonshots' concept, which has been synonymous with ambitious and pioneering goals since the 1969 moon landings.

"Just as the Moonshot proposed by John F. Kennedy (US President) in the 1960s catalyzed new technologies such as the MRI scanner and satellite dishes, the Earthshots aim to trigger a wave of their own ambitions and innovations," said the palace ,

CONTINUE READING:

How climate change affects the region in which you live



There were no detailed figures on the size of the awards or how they would be funded as the project was supported by a global coalition of philanthropists and organizations.

The project will officially launch in 2020, with challenges announced at events around the world and annual awards ceremonies in different cities between 2021 and 2030.

The story continues under the advertisement

A film that coincides with Tuesday's launch was told by British radio station and naturalist David Attenborough, who has been producing nature programs like the popular Blue Planet series since the 1950s.

"This year Prince William and a global alliance are launching the most prestigious environmental award in history: the Earthshot Award," said Attenborough, describing it as "a global award designed to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers to rethink ".

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Climate Change (t) Earthshot Award (t) Global Warming (t) Prince William (t) Prince William Climate Change (t) Prince William Earthshot Award (t) Prince William Global Warming (t) World