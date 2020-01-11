Prince William falls silent at the Megxit

Prince William hopes that one day the royals can reconcile, he said in his first public comments on the Megxit scandal.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all my life and I can’t anymore. I’m sad about it,” he told the Sunday Times.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted his “mourning” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the monarchy, the Sunday Times of London said.

ROYAL EXCLUSIVE: The Duke of Cambridge speaks of his “sadness” about the broken bond with Prince Harry and his grief that the royal family is no longer a “team”. Prince William: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all my life and I can’t anymore. I’m sad about it.” Pic.twitter.com/EfYytgrf0T

– Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah), January 11, 2020

The 37-year-old William seemed to have resigned himself to boosting the rogue couple when the consequences of their desire to split up from the family continued.

“All we can do and all I can do is support them and hope that the time will come when we all sing on the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” he said ,

It is a sharp turnaround from earlier reports that the future king and his father, Prince Charles, were “white with rage” when Harry reportedly did not warn his family that the announcement would come.

William, whose wife Kate Middleton was noticeably quiet in the controversy, has been heavily involved in trying to appease Harry and Markle in the past few days.

He will be in person with his brother, father, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, to find common ground. Markle wants to call from Vancouver, Canada, where she and the eight-month-old son Archie live.