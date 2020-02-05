Prince William does not agree with the public about his three children

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit it is not surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop viral news.

In the past week, everyone has talked about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressure now on them after Megxit and of course Prince William’s hilarious reaction to a fan’s compliment on the BAFTAs.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend most of the time in front of the cameras, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis regularly entertain the public.

Yes, from the characteristic sass of Princess Charlotte and the surprising nickname of Prince George to the hilarious first words of Prince Louis, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news, with Princess Charlotte emerging as the public favorite.

Prince William does not agree with the public and refuses to have a favorite child.

During a recent visit to South Wales this week, a fan told the Duke of Cambridge that Charlotte was her favorite royal. But instead of agreeing or disagreeing, Prince William chose to continue the conversation, complimenting his daughter and her mother instead.

Yes, William refused to talk to his children about favorites and said, “Yes, she is beautiful – just like my wife.”

Well, that’s nice.