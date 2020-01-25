Prince William and Prince Harry release a joint statement amidst royal family drama

Prince William and Prince Harry speak out in the midst of the drama of the royal family!

The royal family has been the subject of many headlines over the past week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared that they would resign as senior royals. It is difficult to find out which stories are true and which are untrue because the royal family did not address the details of the problem directly in a formal statement.

Prince Harry and Prince William put a few rumors to rest by releasing a joint statement. “Despite clear denials, a false newspaper appeared today in a British newspaper about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” the statement said through royal reporters. “For brothers who care so deeply about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.” Both brothers have worked tirelessly in the past to destroy mental health and provide support to emphasize issues related to the subject.

While both brothers remain pretty close in the midst of the drama, it is shared by royal sources that William has expressed his sadness to his friends. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all my life, and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities,” William told a friend The Sunday Times. “The only thing we can do, and the only thing I can do, is try to support them and hope that the time comes when we all sing on the same page. I want everyone on the team to play,” he said.

“They are now on different paths,” said one source. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”

