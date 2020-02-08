Prince William and Prince Harry are said to talk more after their feud

This is what we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

The Sussex people have experienced a wave of recoil from the public since their separation from the royal family and, according to sources, have also disrupted many springs within the palace walls, while other working royal houses are now under pressure.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to feel the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting that Kate is “panicking and has had anxiety attacks since the split.”

But while Kate and Meghan allegedly “couldn’t be farther apart,” William and Harry are said to be leaving the past behind, and Prince William apparently seems to reach his younger brother.

According to sources, Prince William, together with his father Prince Charles, have ‘contacted’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now in Canada, through The Sunday Times and The Express. They reportedly give “love and affection in standby,” and make emergency plans in case the Sussex family wants to return.

Now a source has revealed through Entertainment Tonight Online that the two brothers are “talking more” and “on a better footing.”

“The brothers do not hate each other as reported,” the source said. “They talk.”

Well, that’s a relief.