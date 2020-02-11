British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Ireland next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their official two-day visit here on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The trip will be carried out at the request of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Kensington Palace.

The details of the visit have not yet been released.

However, it has been speculated that they could travel to Dublin and Cork.

In 2011 the Queen was the first British Queen to come to Ireland for an official visit in 100 years.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited Ireland several times in recent years, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came here on a two-day trip in July 2018.

Continue …

Main picture: Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a pint of Guinness after participating in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA Archives / PA Pictures