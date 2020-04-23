Prince William and Kate Middleton Share adorable new photos of Prince Louis to celebrate his 2nd birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some adorable new portraits of Prince Louis in honor of their second birthday on April 23!

They released five amazing new photos of the little prince, who has grown significantly in the last year. The photo was taken by Louis’ mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who created a tradition of publishing new photos of children on their birthdays.

The photographs show Louis working on a work of art with his hands covered in bright color. The colors of the rainbow on his hands are supposed to symbolize the support of the staff of the National Health Service U.K. among ongoing global health problems.

“Share a creepy look at Prince Louis’s work before his second birthday!” they titled his first photograph.

In the second set of photos, Cambridges made a hilarious joke with the caption “Instagram vs. reality ”, which shows that Louis poses nicely in the first photo with paint on his hands and then the second photo of paint all over his face.

Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

Do you want to deliver Royals exclusive content (news, fashion, lists, and more) directly to your inbox? Subscribe to our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!

Take a look at the portraits of Prince Louise below: