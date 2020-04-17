Prince William and Kate Middleton say it’s normal to ‘feel frustrated, miss loved ones and worry’ in a strong video – The Scottish Sun

6

PRINCE William and Kate Middleton have told the nation “we are together” in a strong mental health video during coronavirus locking.

William and Kate say it’s normal to ‘feel frustrated, miss loved ones and become anxious’ as the world battles a pandemic.

6

The Duchess of Cambridge has helped launch a mental health initiative amid a coronavirus outbreak

6

Prince William urges people to follow the new Public Health England guidelines on how to protect your well-being. Credit: Kensington Palace

The royal couple, who launched a £ 5 million scheme to help the British mental health charity during the closure, now tells a video to be released in Monda

The Duke of Cambridge said: “It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, lose loved ones, or become anxious.”

That happened after new data revealed more than four in five Britons worried about the impact of coronavirus on their lives.

When pictures of lonely streets are shown, then guards are patted by the nation, William said in the video: “All over the country people stay home to protect the NHS and save lives.

‘WE CAN FEEL FRUSTRATION’ “

"It's not always easy. We can feel frustrated, lose a loved one, or become anxious."

Kate took over to say: “So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to maintain our mental health at the moment.”

Duke added: “Every Mind Matters can help you get started with your NHS online plan. Show you simple steps to help deal with stress, improve your mood and feel above all.

6

Two children appear in a new video to support mental health credit: NHS / Every Mind Matters

6

Two people holding hands appear in a strong video Credit: NHS / Every Mind Matters

The royal couple’s intervention is part of a government initiative to see £ 5 million given to mental health charities in order to expand support services amid the UK epidemic.

Speaking last month, Kate and William said: “The last few weeks have been worrying and unsettling for everyone.

“We must take the time to support each other and find ways to maintain our mental health.

“It’s nice to see the mental health sector working with the NHS to help people maintain their mental well-being.” By uniting and taking simple steps every day, we can all be better prepared for the future. “

Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who has recovered from coronavirus, said: “When I found out I had coronavirus, I felt anxious and scared.

“For those who have already suffered from anxiety or other mental health problems, this might present new and difficult challenges.

“It’s very important for us to stay home if we want to defeat the corona virus and save lives.” I know how important it is that people have support to take care of their mental health and this guide will be very valuable. “

6

