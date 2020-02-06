Prince William ‘always’ reads this book to George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been very open about family life and what is happening in the Cambridge household behind closed doors – whether it is how Prince George wakes William and Kate or Princess Charlotte’s favorite snack.

The royals always give us sweet updates about their three young children, and it was particularly brilliant when they discovered that one of Prince Louis’s first words was actually “Mary” thanks to the national treasure, Mary Berry, as Kate explained: “[The is] because exactly at his height at his height are all my cookbooks in the kitchen bookshelf. “

So during a recent royal excursion, it was no surprise that William and Kate reopened about their little ones.

The couple visited an ice cream parlor in Mumbles, South Wales, and when William saw a child read Julia Donaldson’s Room on the Broom, he announced, “I read this to our children all the time!” And remembered when he met the author, who received her CBE for services to literature.

He revealed: “I said,” Do you realize how many parents you saved before going to sleep? “

The children’s book tells the story of a witch who invites animals to travel with her on her broom. It was originally published in 2002 and later ten years later adapted to a TV movie.

The duke of Cambridge has previously told the author that The Gruffalo is also a big hit with George, Charlotte and Louis.

William continued to talk about the books that his little ones are likely to read in the future, and continues: “David Walliams also does good books for children – I think for older children.

“I read one and it was really, really good.”