Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher will perform at a special tribute to the Prince concert that will take place after the 2020 Grammy Awards and will be broadcast on TV later this year, Rolling stone confirmed.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will take place on January 28 – two days after the Grammys – at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be released in April. Former percussionist Prince Sheila E. will be the evening’s musical director alongside Prince’s longtime associates, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The lineup also includes Beck, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes.

The show will also feature several Prince collaborators, including Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles (who sang the hit written by Prince “Manic Monday”), and Morris Day and the Time. The musician’s former group, The Revolution, also signed, with drummer Bobby Z. telling Rolling Stone that the group “is involved and looking forward to honoring Prince.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Sheila E. says that she and her group will support most of the artists throughout the night while getting their own set. The musician says they are planning to make the escape, the hit written by Prince “The Glamorous Life” – “For obvious reasons”, she quips – and Prince’s song in 1985, “America”.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but being able to celebrate and be part of the life of a dear friend and being a music director is great,” says Sheila E.

In a press release, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan said, “Prince. The Purple One. His royal nastiness – however you identify him, he is undoubtedly one of the greatest virtuosos of music of all time. With his subversive attitude and his dominant nature, he straddles musical genres and creates electrifying music that is full of character. He continues to be an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are very honored to pay tribute to his legacy. “

The tribute to the Prince will follow the Grammy Salute concerts which honored the Beatles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Motown and Aretha Franklin. Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said the idea of ​​celebrating the Prince has been gaining ground for some time, especially after the widely celebrated Time and Bruno Mars tribute to the 2017 Grammys. Ehrlich acknowledged that there was a certain apprehension about putting on a show for someone like Prince.

“Sometimes you worry about these things, because when an artist is so iconic, so individualistic and so unique, you’re a little nervous about people interpreting their work,” he says. “But I think, if anything, based on what we have done with these past shows, either we have become a little reckless to think we could make Prince, or we are convinced that there is artists who match, who will be faithful to what he has done and respectful enough not to have sex with him. “

Ehrlich says the show will cover several different eras of Prince’s musical career, with biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances. As for the setlist, there will be a lot of hits, but also a handful of deep cuts. “There are times when we try to suggest to an artist that his choice may not be the best choice, but eventually we will go with what his instincts are,” says Ehrlich.

Like previous Grammy Salute concerts, the Prince show will offer fans not only the opportunity to enjoy Prince’s music, but also to hear familiar songs with new ears. Ehrlich says that so far he has heard a handful of strumming songs from artists ready to play the show and said, “I’m really happy, because everyone I’ve heard, there is a little of Prince – sometimes there are many more Prince there. “

For Sheila E., the show is an opportunity to celebrate an old friend and collaborator alongside the unifying power of her music. “Musically, there are so many choices,” she says. “It is almost unfair to honor him for two hours – we could do a full week. At the end of the day, he brings people together and has a good time. “