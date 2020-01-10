Loading...

Two days after the televised presentation of Grammy Awards, music icon Prince will receive a glorious tribute. Rolling Stone reports that Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 28.

Acts whose appearance is confirmed include Foo fighters, St. Vincent, Beck, Usher, Gary Clark Jr., Alicia Keys, Chris Martin de Cold game, Mavis Staples, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire and Juanes. Many successful Prince proteges will also be on hand.

Singer / percussionist Sheila E (who became famous in 1984 with the hit hit “The Glamorous Life”) and multi-instrumentalist producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will be on hand as musical directors of the evening. The Morris Day And The Time, just and riots, will strut on stage. The super-fans take note: The Revolution, the Prince group at the height of its success (Purple Rain of 1984) will also participate.

“Musically, there are so many choices,” she told Rolling Stone. “It is almost unfair to honor him for two hours – we could do a full week. At the end of the day, he brings people together and has a good time. “

E’s comment regarding community building is a result that really resonates. Prince’s production has so many facets and they have all had a significant influence for decades. Think of the Foo Fighters who face the salacious “Darling Nikki”. Have you ever heard British noise-rock notes Age Of Chance driving a tight AF version of “Kiss”? How about Mariachi El Bronx’s positively divine version of “I would like to die 4 U”? The awesome version of “Sign O’ The Times “delivered by Muse is simply amazing, and Green Day is known for performing” Let’s Go Crazy “.

Rolling Stone also confirmed that the event will be filmed and broadcast later this year. The 2020 Grammy Awards will be released on January 26 at 8 p.m. Is with Bring me the horizon, I prevail, the 1975, Billie eilish, Tool and more nominated. See the full list of candidates here.

