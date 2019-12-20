Loading...

Prince Philip entered the hospital for & # 39; preexisting condition & # 39 ;, says Buckingham Palace

Updated: 10:07 a.m. EST December 20, 2019

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital for a "pre-existing condition," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday. A real source told CNN that he was not taken there in an ambulance, but that he entered. "The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in connection with a pre-existing condition. Admission it is a precautionary measure, on the advice of the doctor of His Royal Highness, "the statement said. Queen Elizabeth II returned to Sandringham in Norfolk on Friday as scheduled. She must spend Christmas there. This is a developing story.

