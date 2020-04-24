Prince Louis shares a hug with his grandfather, Prince Charles, in a never-before-seen photograph

Prince Louis and Prince Charles have the sweetest bond!

Prince Louis has just celebrated his second birthday on April 23, and while the family is unable to celebrate together, they are still sending their birthday wishes to the young prince! In particular, Prince Charles sent a particularly adorable message to Prince Louis.

On Instagram, Clarence House shared a never-before-seen black-and-white portrait of him and Prince Louis hugging. The caption reads: “Happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young prince has a hug from his grandfather, the Prince of Wales. “

It is not clear exactly when the photo was taken, but the photographic credit in the image is none other than Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Kate definitely has a knack for capturing the perfect image behind the lens!

For Prince Louise’s official birthday, Kate Middleton shared several other portraits of Prince Louise! These are playful shots of a prince with a rainbow color on his hands, which is intended to honor medical workers.

Check out the sweet moment between Prince Charles and Prince Louis below: