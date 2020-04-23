Prince Louis’ new pictures show his Instagram as compared to reality and truly lovely

What we post on Instagram and the reality of our lives are two completely different things.

And Prince Louis is no exception to this rule. Do not you believe in me? Here is the proof.

To celebrate Louis’ second birthday (HBD!) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, did not share the unseen photos of their youngest son, shot by the Duchess himself.

The first set of pictures shows Louis smiling at the camera and holding his hands covered in paint. Rainbows in her palms are a reference to children’s paintings and are placed on windows all over the UK. These rainbows have become a symbol of hope for children (and adults too) in a quest to spread the joy and positivity of the day-to-day walking of people in government lock-ups throughout country.

If you swipe through the images below, you will see Louis’ rainbow painting.

But don’t be fooled by these angelic pictures. New snaps posted by Kensington Palace’s at the second birthday show of Louis’ birthday occurred after these photos.

“Instagram vs Reality,” the post affirms. “Thanks for all your wonderful messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!”

Louis seemed to brush his rainbow-painted hands all over his face.

Well done.

