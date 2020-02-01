Prince Harry’s ‘tied up’ elephant photos didn’t tell the full story, “says the statement

The email on Sunday was well within his rights when it reported that Prince Harry used photos of “tempered and tied up” wild animals in Africa to promote Earth Day, the British media responsible ruled.

Harry had filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization and claimed that the Mail had violated the organization’s accuracy code because the 2016 article implied that he had deliberately misled the public that “he was a superior nature photographer who had the images in dangerous conditions “, according to the verdict obtained by The Guardian.

According to the article in Mail, “Drugged and bound. . . what Harry didn’t tell you about those awesome pictures of wildlife, “the pictures of an elephant, a rhino and a lion that Harry uploaded to Instagram were” misleading “because they had cut a rope around the leg of the elephant and there failed to mention that the animals were stunned, according to The Guardian.

“Anyone who looks at it quickly may get the impression that capturing images of these powerful creatures at such a short distance would require an exciting – potentially life-threatening – pursuit in the wilderness,” the article said.

Harry, a frequent visitor to Africa, told the norm group that it was not necessary to announce that the animals were drugged and bound because the caption said they were being moved, which implies the practice. He claimed that the rope was issued because of the ‘Instagram format’ and noted that a non-cut version was placed on the website of the royal family.

The agency agreed with the Mail that it was unclear in the Instagram post that the animals were stunned and tied up, saying it was not “significantly misleading” to report that Harry’s post “didn’t tell the full story.”

