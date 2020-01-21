Prince Harry's Childhood Nanny and Mentor Revealed As Two or Archie's Godparents

When it came to choosing Archie’s godparents, Prince Harry turned to some of the most trusted people in his life.

Meghan and Harry had previously chosen to keep Archie’s godparents private at the time of their son’s baptism, something that Kate and Will had not done with the names of their own children’s godparents. It was speculated that Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the godparents’ names private was not only son Archie, but also the privacy of their friends and family.

According to a report from The sunday times, it has now been revealed that Archie’s godmother Harry and brother Prince William’s nanny is Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke). It was also revealed that Archie’s godfather is Mark Dyer, who served as a parable with Prince Charles and became a mentor and close friend of Harry after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Both Pettifer and Dyer attended the wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018 and Dyer’s son Jasper was a page boy at Meghan’s wedding party. The love and respect are clearly mutual, since Prince Harry is also godfather of Jasper and of Peiffer’s son Tom.

Rumor has it that another godfather of Archie was one of Harry’s oldest friends Charlie van Straubenzee. Harry and Charlie met at the Ludgrove Prep School and have stayed in the area ever since.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Royals content (news, fashion, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive Fame10 Royals email!