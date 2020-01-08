Loading...

Just before news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from the royal family came to light, Harry’s friend, journalist Tom Bradby, confirmed months of rumors of a “dispute” between the Duke of Sussex and big brother Prince William.

When Bradby spoke about “Good Morning Britain”, he announced that there are several parties looking forward to seeing the royal siblings live at eye level again.

“There are many people who would love to be there, I think the brothers themselves love it when they are closer again. And with luck, that will happen, ”Bradby told Piers Morgan Wednesday morning, according to Us Weekly. “But with families we all know that things happen, things are said.”

Morgan added, “And a family argument in public can’t be easy,” and Bradby replied, “And a family argument in a family business. You work in a large family business, everyone has their wishes and ambitions, and when they need to be balanced, it’s very difficult. “

35-year-old Prince Harry briefly contacted his older brother 37 in October and said in the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey”: “Part of this role and part of this job, this family under which he was stands The pressure under which it stands inevitably happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and I know that he will always be there for me. “